Sex workers in Berlin emerge from shadows to narrate their history through audio app

Sex workers living in Germany's capital city, Berlin, are now moving out of the shadows to narrate their history through an audio application, hoping that the step will help fight abuse, the curse of gentrification and stigma.



The audio guide titled "We Have Always Been Everywhere" narrates the story of Berlin's famed red-light district in central Schoeneberg, starting from the 1880s.



The project, which has been launched by local sex workers with the support of the Schwules Museum of LGBTQ life and the city government, claims prostitution, although a taboo, is a time-honoured part of the city.

“We've been here for generations and we belong here and we deserve to work here safely," Emma Pankhurst, one of the initiators, said. Three years ago, Pankhurst had emigrated from the US to carry on her trade legally, without fearing any arrest.



She said that though liberal prostitution laws of Germany marked social progress compared to the situation of full criminalisation in the US, however, Berlin has not been able to prove itself as a sexual safe haven.



Schoeneberg is "one of the gay paradises of the world", said Pankhurst. "That in part is due to the sex worker community being here first and the gay community following suit," she added.

She said that gentrification is making things difficult for her and her colleagues.



"Real estate prices are through the roof and that means there's quite a lot of money to be made here. People don't want to see sex workers on the street,” said Pankhurst.



She further stated that they also faced the negative impact of the nine-month prostitution ban which was imposed during, which further became an excuse for violence and harassment.