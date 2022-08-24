'Severe' heatwave conditions in China threaten to destroy the autumn harvest

Unprecedented heatwave in China threatens to destroy the autumn harvest in the country, according to the authorities. Severe drought conditions have forced the agricultural ministry to clock emergency measures to protect the crops and livestock.

Reportedly, the ministry has urged conservation of "every unit of water" to protect crops while requesting relevant authorities to issue alerts in a timely manner.

“Relevant authorities should issue alerts for high temperatures in a timely manner and take targeted measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the hot weather on autumn grain output,” the ministry said in a notice.

“More efforts should be made to ensure there is adequate irrigation water, open up new water sources, stagger rotation of irrigation and produce artificial rainfall when necessary.” it further added.

Chongqing, the worst hit region

According to reports, China is witnessing its worst heatwave since 1961 when record-keeping began. The extreme heatwave conditions have continued for 70 days now with the southwestern municipality of Chongqing, China's biggest city, facing the harshest conditions.

As reported by WION, the mountains and the forest surrounding the city, parched due to the extreme heat are now burning amber-red and threaten the lives of city folks.

More than four districts in the southwestern city have reported fires since last week, with 1,500 residents evacuated out of more than 540 households.

The blazed area can be seen from the tall skyscrapers of the city. Over 5,000 emergency responders have already been pressed into service to douse the fires.

The heatwave has been relentless across China

Not only Chongqing, but numerous provinces across mainland China have also been dealing with a devastating heatwave that has crippled the economy and forced the authorities to clock in desperate measures.

Last week, the Yangtze river had dried up in parts, forcing the regions that are dependent on the longest river to deploy pumps and cloud-seeding rockets.

Meanwhile, Chengdu, the provincial capital of China's Sichuan province, has decided to dim outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy amid a record heatwave.

German carmaker Volkswagen has shut its factory in the province and announced "a slight delay" in deliveries that it could recover "in the near future".

Similarly, according to Chinese authorities, the iconic sights in Shanghai will not be lit for two nights to save power as drought hits the power supply.

(With inputs from agencies)



