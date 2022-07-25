Several people killed in 'targetted' Canadian mass shooting: Report

In a mass shooting outside of Vancouver, Canada, on Monday, many people were murdered and a number of others were hurt, according to authorities. According to local media, police said an unidentified shooter opened fire in various locations in downtown Langley, some 30 miles southeast of Vancouver, at about 6 a.m. local time. Around 7 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

The CBC said that, beyond the one fatality, authorities suspect the shooter was targeting homeless individuals. He made no mention of the number of victims or their ailments.

The suspect was described as a dark-haired male sporting brown Carhartt overalls and a camouflage T-shirt in a public alert.

"We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow told the media.



According to the news report by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the suspect was described as a white man with dark hair, brown Carhartt coveralls, and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve in the first emergency alert. The notification mentioned that he was associated with a white car but did not specify a make or model. In the Willowbrook Mall parking lot later in the morning, officers could be seen looking into a white car and concealing its licence plates. Just after 7:20 a.m. PT, authorities issued a second emergency notice, reinforcing the need to avoid the downtown area while police look for any further suspects.



