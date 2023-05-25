WATCH | Major fire engulfs seven-storey building in Sydney: Over 100 firefighters battle towering flames

More than 100 firefighters battled towering flames and dense smoke from a seven-story fire that was spreading to adjacent buildings in central Sydney on Thursday (May 25).

"The building is starting to collapse, while the inferno is beginning to spread to several neighbouring buildings, including residential apartments," Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement, as reported by AFP.

As per to emergency services, more than 100 firemen with 20 fire trucks were "working to contain and extinguish the blaze" on Randle Street near the city's Central Station. At least one close vehicle has been destroyed by fire, they said.

Images circulating on social media show flames soaring almost as high as the skyscraper itself into the sky.

(This is a developing story. More information to follow)

(With inputs from agencies)