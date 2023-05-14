Seven Sri Lankan tri-force personnel missing during sports event in France: Report

Seven Sri Lanka tri-forces personnel have reportedly gone missing in France while participating in the 2023 CISM World Military Triathlon Championship. According to Sri Lankan Defence Ministry, the missing personnel included four army officers, one navy officer and two personnel of the air force, the NewsWire reported on Friday (May 11).

The Sri Lankan Defence Services Triathlon team left the country on May 4 to participate in the championship in France that was held from May 5-9. The team had five men and five women players along with three officials from the army, the navy, and the air force.

The team took part in the elite men’s and women’s individual events, team events and mixed team events, the report said. The passports of the delegation were in the possession of Commander Lakmal Weerakkody (from Sri Lankan Navy) who is the Chairman of the Defence Services Triathlon and the Chief of the Mission.

The report added that seven members of the team stope the passports when the chief official had left for lunch and fled their accommodation. Authorities now suspect that the seven personnel escaped in search of employment in France.

A Senior official said that the passports of the personnel were placed with a high-ranking official as similar incidents had occurred in the past.

Further details are awaited.

