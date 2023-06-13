Serbian Dancing Lady: Real or Fake? Know the truth behind the mysterious & creepy viral TikTok video
The mystery of the Serbian Dancing Lady dates back to 1998. However, the video came to light in 2019. Although the event details are ambiguous, several accounts narrated their encounter with the Serbian Dancing Lady. Check whether it's real or fake.
In September 2019, Serbia Today published an article about a creepy video of a woman dancing in the streets of Serbia with movements similar to Serbian folklore. The woman allegedly carries a knife that she uses to threaten anyone who passes by. On December 29, a TikToker posted a video of the 'Serbian Dancing Lady.' In the video, she slowly stops dancing, notices the camera operator filming her and charges towards him with a knife. On February 11, the Jumpers Jump podcast discussed another viral video of the Serbian Dancing Lady, which garnered over 50 million views in one week.
Soon, people on TikTok started warning about the dangers of seeing the Serbian Dancing Lady on the streets. Many people also impersonated the viral video as a prank. However, some people believe that the Serbian Dancing Lady might not be a hoax or myth, and it might be related to the urban legend of a Serbian woman named Mira who carries the Devil's child. Several people also shared their experience of witnessing the Serbian Dancing Lady and being chased by her.
Mystery of Serbian Dancing Lady
However, it's tough to verify the sources of the community blogs as users can post independently.
While some reports say that police have arrested the woman in the video for vile behaviour, most claim that the creepy lady remains elusive despite police searches. After the video went viral on the internet, the myths surrounding her have frightened people, and they have attempted to verify her existence. The lack of trustworthy sources pointed out that the Serbian Dancing Lady is a myth. However, there is a heated debate on social media about the presence of the mythical figure.
Although the urban legend says that the Serbian Dancing Lady kills or attacks anyone who stops her dance, there are no reports of any deaths surrounding it. Serbian authorities have also been closely monitoring the situation. While the mythical figure scares many people to date, content creators have highly capitalised on the viral video.
