Seattle bans caste-based discrimination, first US city to do so

Seattle has become the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination. The city's local council voted Tuesday to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws. The decision is especially important for the area's South Asian diaspora, who had been calling for such a law for some time now. The issue of caste discrimination was particularly important for the Indian and Hindu communities residing in the area. India's caste system is among the world's oldest forms of rigid social stratification.

The ordinance was approved by a 6-1 vote. People backing the law say that in the absence of such a law, those facing caste discrimination in the US will have no protections.

"This will be a systemic legal way to stop this from going on in Seattle," said Preshant Nema, a local activist.

Meanwhile, there are others who think that bringing the law would malign the Indian community, especially the Hindu Americans, who already face prejudice. Defending the move, Kshama Sawant, a socialist and the only Indian American on the city council, said the ordinance does not single out one community. In fact, she says, the law takes into account how caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries.

Several colleges and universities in the US have also added provisions in their systems to prohibit caste discrimination. Dalit activist-led organisations say that caste discrimination is prevalent in diaspora communities.

According to South Asian Americans Leading Together, nearly 5.4 million South Asians live in the US. This includes people from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The caste system in India can be traced back around 3,000 years and was based on one's occupation. It offered several privilege to upper castes while repressing lower castes. The Dalit community is on the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system. Caste discrimination was outlawed in India over 70 years ago. However, studies suggest that bias continues and the lower castes were underrepresented in higher-paying jobs.

(With inputs from agencies)





