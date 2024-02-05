Scotland set to increase minimum alcohol price by 30% to curb health crisis

Scotland is reportedly gearing up for a notable 30 per cent hike in the lowest price of alcoholic beverages, a move aimed at tackling alcohol-related health problems.

Ministers in Edinburgh, as per the Guardian, are likely to confirm the increase from 50p to 65p per unit starting in May, a step taken six years after Scotland led the UK in introducing this pricing strategy.

The proposed 65p minimum unit price is meant to keep up with inflation and maintain control over the sale of inexpensive alcohol. Advocates for public health welcome this, emphasising its potential to improve overall well-being. Under the revised pricing, a standard bottle of whisky in Scotland is expected to cost £18.20 ($22.92), vodka £16.90 ($21.28), and a four-pack of basic lager £4.58 ($5.77).

Scotland and deaths because of alcohol

Last year, Public Health Scotland reported a positive impact, with a 13.5 per cent drop in deaths solely linked to alcohol minimum pricing.

However, the country has seen a worrying 25 per cent rise in alcohol-related deaths in the last three years, coupled with a 40 per cent decline in people seeking alcohol treatment services over a decade.

For and against

Willie Rennie, the former leader of Scottish Liberal Democrats and now the party's economy spokesperson, as per the report expressed his happiness over the move.

Also read | US-Japan simulate military exercise to counter Chinese threat against Taiwan

A long-time champion of the measure, Rennie said, "More than 20 people a week in Scotland die due to alcohol misuse, so we need to take steps to stop alcohol wrecking lives and communities."

"That's before you even get to the pressure that it imposes on our health and justice systems," he said.

However, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association is reportedly planning to argue for the elimination of minimum pricing.

"Targeted measures have significantly greater impact without penalising the vast majority who do drink responsibly," said the trade association's consumer affairs director David Richardson.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour supports the policy but suggested an additional alcohol levy on retailers. This levy, they propose, would tax the extra profits retailers make due to minimum pricing, directing the funds towards the NHS and efforts to combat addiction.