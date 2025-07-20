Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known globally as the ‘Sleeping Prince,’ passed away on Saturday, July 19, at the age of 36 after spending nearly 20 years in a coma. His father expressed the family's deep sorrow on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "With hearts full of faith in Allah’s decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah’s mercy today."

Who was Prince Alwaleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal?

He was born in April 1990 as the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, and he was also the nephew of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and the great-grandson of King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia.

A devastating turn took place in his life in 2005 when, at the age of 15, while studying as a military cadet in London, he suffered severe brain injuries and internal bleeding after he was involved in a serious car accident. The incident also led to a brain haemorrhage, resulting in a complete coma.

Following the tragedy, he was rushed to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he was placed on a ventilator and feeding tube. Despite intensive care and facilities from both American and Spanish medical specialists, Prince Al-Waleed never returned from the coma.

For over 20 years, he remained in a coma under constant medical care in Riyadh, with occasional involuntary movements that offered glimmers of hope, but consciousness couldn't return. Meanwhile, doctors advised the family to consider ending life support in 2015, but his father, Prince Khaled, refused, keeping a ray of hope in recovery.