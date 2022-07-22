Saudi Arabia ready to move reconciliation talks to higher level: Iran

Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said in an interview that Iran and Saudi Arabia are ready to move reconciliation talks to a higher level. This statement from Iran has come more than a year after the two countries, regional foes, started dialogue. Six years ago, the two countries have severed relations with each other.

Since April 2021, five rounds of talks between the two countries have taken place in Iraq. Saudi Arabia and Iran support opposing sides in number of regional conflicts.

"Progress has been made in these negotiations," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with Iran's state broadcaster on Thursday night.

He added that last week Iran had received a message from Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein who said "the Saudi side is ready to move the talks to the political and public level."

The minister said that previous rounds of dialogue were largely held at the level of security officials.

"We announced our readiness for the talks to enter the political stage," he said.

Iranian protesters had attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after Saudi Arabia executed Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr in 2016. Iran is a Shia majority nation while Saudi Arabia is Sunni majority nation. Saudi Arabia had severed relations with Iran after attacks on its missions.

(With inputs from agencies)

