/San Francisco woman delivers baby in Self-driving Waymo taxi: What really happened inside the cab?

A woman, on her way to the University of California, San Francisco medical centre on Monday, gave birth in a Self-driving Waymo taxi, said a Waymo spokesperson in a statement Wednesday. The company stated that its rider assistance team found “unusual activity” inside the vehicle and called to check on the rider as well as alert 911.

The Self-driving Waymo taxis, which are owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, refused to explain how the vehicle knew something was amiss. Meanwhile, the taxi and its passengers reached the hospital safely ahead of emergency services. A UCSF spokesperson, Jess Berthold, confirmed that the mother and child were rushed to the hospital, adding that the mother was not available for interviews.

Waymo said the vehicle was taken out of service for cleaning after the incident, adding that although such cases are uncommon, it was not the first time a baby had been born in one of its autonomous taxis. “We’re proud to be a trusted ride for moments big and small, serving riders from just seconds old to many years young,” the company said, ABC News reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Self-driving Waymo taxi have gone viral for negative reasons

The driverless cabs have grown increasingly popular, even as they face heightened public and regulatory scrutiny. Passengers can use them on freeways and major highways across San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Phoenix.