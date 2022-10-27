Same-sex marriage now legal in all Mexican states

Tamaulipas, a border state, became the 32nd of Mexico's states to approve same-sex unions in the country on Wednesday. With 23 votes in favour, 12 votes against, and 2 abstentions, the resolution to revise the state's Civil Code was approved, prompting shouts from those who supported the change.

Legislators eventually relocated to another chamber to wrap up their discussion and vote while those in favour and opposing the measure screamed and shouted from the balcony during the session.

Arturo Zaldvar, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, praised the outcome. "The entire nation is illuminated by a massive rainbow. Live up to everyone else's rights and dignity. Love is love," he declared.

Legislators in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero had adopted a measure permitting same-sex unions the day before.

Although the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that state laws against same-sex marriage were unconstitutional, some states took a while to pass legislation to comply with the decision.

