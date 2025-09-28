/SAFE passage for Hamas leaders? Netanyahu hints at deal, says Israel open to ‘new future’ in Gaza but rules out Palestinian Authority

Israel’s PM Netanyahu confirmed talks with Trump’s team on the 21-point Gaza plan, prioritising hostage release, Hamas disarmament and Gaza demilitarisation. He rejected Palestinian Authority governance, while safe passage for Hamas leaders remains under discussion.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government is working with US President Donald Trump’s administration on its 21-point plan to end the war in Gaza. Speaking to Fox News from New York, a day before his White House meeting with Trump, Netanyahu confirmed, “We’re working on it. It’s not been finalised yet, but we’re working with President Trump’s team, actually, as we speak.”
Netanyahu said the main goals were freeing Israeli hostages, dismantling Hamas’s rule in Gaza and ensuring the strip is demilitarised. “I hope we can make it a go, because we want to free our hostages, we want to get rid of Hamas rule, and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarised, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike, and for the whole region,” he said.
He added that Hamas leaders could be granted safe passage if they agreed to end the war and release all hostages. “If Hamas leaders finish the war, release all the hostages, we let them out,” he said. “That is something that I’ve said in the past, but it has to be worked out. All of that, I think, is part of the plan. I’m not going to preempt it, because we’re having these discussions exactly right now,” Netanyahu noted.
Netanyahu made clear he does not see the Palestinian Authority (PA) as a credible option to govern Gaza after the war. Reiterating comments he made at the United Nations last week, he said: “I haven’t changed my positions, and I think that the credibility or the likelihood of the things, a reformed Palestinian Authority that changes completely its stripes… Some people will believe it happens. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”
The Trump administration’s proposal includes several stages. Once hostages are released, Hamas fighters who accept peaceful coexistence would be offered amnesty. Those unwilling to stay in Gaza could leave under safe passage arrangements to third countries. The plan also points towards a potential pathway to Palestinian statehood, linked to Gaza’s redevelopment and a reformed Palestinian Authority.
Netanyahu is expected to discuss the details with Trump at the White House tomorrow. While Israel has shown interest in parts of the plan, its opposition to the PA’s return to Gaza remains astickingpoint.