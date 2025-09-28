/Can Trump's 21-point peace plan bring 'GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST'? US president says 'all are on board' - All you need to know

US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested a major breakthrough could be on the horizon for the Middle East, as reports emerged of a 21-point peace plan for Gaza. “We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

It remains unclear what exactly the president was referring to, but the post came as Washington pushes for an agreement to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

What is in the 21-point Gaza plan?

According to US media, the Trump administration’s proposal includes the release of all hostages held by Hamas within 48 hours of a deal being signed. It also lays out a roadmap for Gaza’s governance after the conflict, excluding Hamas from any future role.

The plan reportedly covers:

• Recognition of a Palestinian state

• Withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza

• Humanitarian rebuilding efforts

• Security arrangements backed by regional powers

CNN reported that the proposal was shared discreetly with “a handful of Arab and Muslim countries” during the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

Human cost of the Gaza war

The conflict, which erupted on 7 October 2023, has devastated the enclave. The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes, while 90% of the population has been displaced. The war has also triggered international pressure on both Israel and the US to deliver a ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis.

Hamas and Israel respond

While Trump insists “all of the countries within the region are involved” and that Hamas is aware of the discussions, the group has denied receiving any new proposals. Israel, meanwhile, is pushing to revise the plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood, a central part of the US framework.

“Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7 is like giving al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11,” Netanyahu said at the UN General Assembly. Members of the US delegation, Israel’s closest ally, were seen applauding as he spoke.

“This is sheer madness. It’s insane, and we won’t do it,” Netanyahu added, warning Western nations that moves to recognise a Palestinian state would only embolden further violence.