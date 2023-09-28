Sadness in Washington zoo as the US preps to return pandas to China

The pandas in Washington's National Zoo are set to be returned to China after long decades of friendly 'Panda Diplomacy' between the two nations. The visitors, conservationists and even experts who have been directly involved in the pandas' care are expressing their sadness.

The three pandas - Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji - are set to be sent to China in early December.

First pandas arrived in the US from China in 1972. It was China's gift to then-US president Richard Nixon who visited China in what was dubbed a historic visit.

Since then, China continued to loan out pandas to Washington.

The three pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington have seen millions of dollars being spent on their care. The experts have carefully studies the animals. A popular 24-hour "Panda Cam" has been monitoring their behaviour.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian came to Washington in 2000. They have had four cubs. Xiao Qi Ji ("Little Miracle" in English) was born in 2020 and will also depart by December.

During Xi Jinping's state visit in 2015, the last by a Chinese leader to the United States, his wife and the US first lady held an official ceremony to unveil the name of panda cub Bei Bei.

Just eight years later, as the tensions between China and the US mount over number of issues.

The Smithsonian pays USD 500,000 each year to it conservation group partner in China, reported AFP citing the zoo.

There is sadness over the pandas' return.

The pandas' departure "closes a major chapter of an international animal care and conservation success story," the zoo said in a statement, adding that it "remains committed to continuing its efforts to secure and safeguard a healthy future for giant pandas."

The zoo is honouring the pandas ahead of their return with a nine day event, 'Panda-palooza'

But politics has cast shadow on the festivities. The US government shutdown is looming because of difference in opinion between, and within, the parties over government expenditure. The zoo receives federal funding. In case the goverment shutdown comes to pass, the zoo will be closed to the public.

