Russia’s Wagner withdraws fighters from Bakhmut, military to take over; Ukraine partially confirms

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group which has been spearheading Moscow’s fight in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, on Thursday (May 25) said his fighters have begun transferring their positions to the Russian army.

The change was seemingly confirmed by Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar who said that Wagner fighters have been replaced by regular soldiers in the outskirts of Bakhmut. Wagner’s withdrawal from Bakhmut The announcement was made by the Wagner group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in a video published on Thursday. “We are withdrawing the units from Bakhmut. From today at five in the morning, May 25 until June 1, most of the units will rebase to camps in the rear,” said the Wagner chief.



He added, “We are handing over positions to the military, ammunition and everything. We pull back, we rest, we prepare and then we will get new tasks.” The video was published on messaging app Telegram where Prigozhin was seen dressed in tactical body armour and a military helmet standing beside a war-damaged residential block.

The Wagner chief, who has repeatedly criticised Russian defence officials, as per media reports also said that his fighters would return to Bakhmut if the military is unable to manage the situation in the Ukrainian city which has witnessed some of the bloodiest battles amid the ongoing conflict. Ukraine partially confirms the switch The Ukrainian deputy defence also took to Telegram and has at least partially confirmed the announcement by the Wagner chief. “In Bakhmut’s outskirts, the enemy has replaced Wagner units with regular army forces. Inside the city itself, Wagner fighters remain,” said Malair.

She also said that Russia is also reinforcing its positions on the flanks of Bakhmut and continued shelling to stop Ukrainian forces from advancing to the north and south of the city. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command, Serhiy Cherevatyi, said that Kyiv has noted a drop in the number of Russian attacks in the past three days or so.

There have been two military engagements in the last 24 hours, said the military spokesperson, adding that the shelling has continued. “We can definitely note a reduction in attacks and possibly this is linked to their regrouping. It is clear that we have inflicted heavy losses and they need this (to regroup),” said Cherevatyi, as quoted by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

