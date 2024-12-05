Moscow/Antartica

The Russian government said early Thursday (Dec. 5) that the new wintering complex at the country's Vostok Station in Antarctica had been put into operation.

In a post on X, the Russian embassy in New Zealand said that the complex was put into operation following a successful pilot run launched at the end of January this year.

"The facility is recognised as the world's first modern building constructed at the planet's coldest pole," the embassy added.

A look at the new winter complex

In a recent statement, the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute said that the new wintering complex has five modules: two units for service and residential rooms, a service unit with diesel generator plants, water treatment and storage systems, a storage unit for a backup diesel generator, and a garage.

"The length of the new building is 140 metre, the width is 13.5 metre, the maximum height is 17.5 metre, and the total area is more than 1911 sqm. The thickness of the wall insulation is 80 cm. The station will stand on 36 supports, each 3 metre high, which will allow it to remain unsubmerged and on the snow surface for many years," the statement said.

The institute said that in future, a solar power plant would be used at the station. It added that new technologies for alternative energy have been implemented in the station design.

Accommodation for 15 during the wintering period

The new complex would provide accommodation and space for research activities for 15 people during the wintering period and for 35 people during the season.

The premises would also have a modern medical unit with an operating room, dental and X-ray rooms, a pressure chamber, a mess room with billiards, a cinema room, a gym, and a sauna.

(With inputs from agencies)