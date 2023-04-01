Russia's presidency of Security Council a 'slap in the face': Ukraine FM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday said that Russia's UN Security Council presidency in the month of April is "a slap in the face to the international community", said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday.

"I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency," said Kuleba at the start of Russia's tenure of the presidency.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba called Russia "an outlaw on the UNSC".

Moscow has stated that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be chairing a UN Security Council meeting on "effective multilateralism" later this month.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov will discuss the Middle East on April 25.

The role of Russia was criticised by the United States and its permanent seat on the Security Council.

"A country that flagrantly violates the UN Charter and invades its neighbour has no place on the UN Security Council," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Unfortunately Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and no feasible international legal pathway exists to change that reality," she had stated, calling the presidency "a largely ceremonial position."

Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian official criticised the 'symbolic blow' of Russia taking over the rotating presidency on Saturday.

"It's not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations," said Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, on Twitter.

Russia took over UN Security Council's presidency on Saturday which rotates every month. Moscow had last time held the post in February 2022 when its army troops had launched Ukraine's full-scale invasion.

(With inputs from agencies)

