Russia's deputy PM Manturov to visit India for key trade talks, boosting economic ties

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, is set to visit India next week for a key inter-governmental meeting aimed at enhancing trade ties between the two countries. Manturov will co-chair the 24th India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) during India visit starting 17th April.

The IRIGC-TEC is the primary mechanism at the government level for enhancing trade and economic cooperation between India and Russia. The commission was established by an Agreement on Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed in May 1992, and the first session of IRIGC was held on 13 and 14 September 1994.

The visit by Manturov comes just a month after a virtual review meeting on trade issues between him and India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar. The two countries have held 23 IRIGC meetings so far. The 23rd session of the IRIGC was held on 14 September 2018 in Moscow.

India and Russia have been working to boost their trade ties, with India increasing its imports of Russian energy in recent months. The visit by Manturov is expected to further enhance the economic cooperation between the two countries that has grown leaps and bounds.

The visit by Manturov to India comes just days after the first visit by any top Ukrainian official to Delhi since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last year.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova is on an India visit and will hold talks with Minister of Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), MEA and Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri. She will also make an address at ICWA think tank in Delhi.

The Russian Deputy PM's visit is expected to be followed by the visit of Russian Defence minister Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu for the SCO Defence ministers meet from 27th to 28th April in Delhi, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov for SCO Foreign ministers meet in Goa from 4-5 May.

