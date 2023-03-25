Russian troops losing momentum in battle of Bakhmut as Ukraine puts up strong defence

The initial upper hand gained by the Russian forces in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian city which Moscow has spent months trying to capture, seems to have fizzled out as Kyiv’s counteroffensive has been successful in stalling the advances made by Kremlin.

On Friday, Ukraine's commander in chief Lt Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in a Facebook post that the situation in the eastern city is “stabilising”.

Acknowledging that the situation on Ukraine's frontlines "is the toughest in the Bakhmut direction”, Lt Gen Zaluzhnyi said that due to the “tremendous efforts” of the Ukrainian forces “we are managing to stabilise the situation".

He posted on the social media network after briefing the UK's Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, about the situation in Ukraine.

In recent months, the eastern city has become the centre of the biggest battle between Russia and Ukraine. For Moscow, Bakhmut is a key target in its plans to fully capture the industrialised eastern region of Donbas.

However, the long-drawn-out war yielded little results for the Russian offensive despite losing thousands of troops.

On Thursday, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, claimed that Russian forces were "exhausted" near Bakhmut, reports BBC.

He added that Russia is “losing significant strength", though it "has not given up hope of taking Bakhmut at all costs despite losses in manpower and equipment”.

"Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, like we did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk," he was quoted as saying, referring to successful Ukrainian counter-offensives last year.

However, despite Ukraine’s assertion that Moscow’s attack was flagging near Bakhmut, the Russian forces launched new assaults in the northern and southern stretches of the front in the Donbas region.

Heavy fighting was reported in the northern sector along a stretch of front running from Lyman to Kupiansk as well as in the south at Avdiivka on the outskirts of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.

(With inputs from agencies)

