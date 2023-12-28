Russian textbooks teach children Donald Trump lost in 'rigged' US polls

In a new textbook introduced for students in Russia, claims have been made that United States former President Donald Trump did not win the 2020 presidential elections due to voter fraud which was committed by the Democrats.

The images of the content in the history book - which is being studied by students in the 11th grade reportedly - circulated on social media platforms in recent days. A page from the book was posted by foreign correspondent for The Times (UK) Marc Bennetts on his X account and he translated the text inside the book which read Trump lost the election "as a result of obvious electoral fraud by the Democratic Party." The Reverse Cargo Cult it is. The new World History textbook for high schools in Russia quietly informs kids that Donald Trump was denied presidency in 2020 as a result of "obvious falsifications" by the Democratic Party. The "reverse cargo cult" is a staple of authoritarian… pic.twitter.com/3sztTO7C7c — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) December 26, 2023 × Trump, along with his allies, have been facing criminal charges and have been accused of interfering with the 2020 election's results which President Joe Biden emerged as. Meanwhile, the claims of Trump of the election being rigged against him have been widely debunked in the courts and other judicial places.

Trump has also faced criticism for complementing Russian President Vladimir Putin even though he has condemned the invasion by Putin in Ukraine. Still, few Russian analysts have said that the Kremlin is likely to prefer Trump over Biden in 2024.

Professor at the University of Chicago Konstantin Sonin, who has been writing frequently about Russian politics, further shared about the false claims of Russian textbooks regarding the 2020 election on X.

'Oh masked Biden': Textbooks make unproven claims

Speaking to Newsweek about the textbook, Sonin said that he didn't doubt the contents' authenticity and that the publication of the book was announced earlier this year in a press conference by the authors of the book and Russia's Minister of Education Sergei Kravstov.

Another excerpt from the textbook was shared by Bennetts on X, which included Biden's photograph wearing a mask which was designed to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses.

As per Bennetts, the excerpt included some unproven claims regarding President Biden. "On (masked) Biden from the same Russian school textbook 'His entire political career has been accompanied by corruption scandals. He and his family have commercial interests in Ukraine,'" wrote Bennetts. On (masked) Biden from the same Russian school textbook "His entire political career has been accompanied by corruption scandals. He and his family have commercial interests in Ukraine." https://t.co/hTJVctaMDK pic.twitter.com/WFm9ogsgAI — Marc Bennetts (@marcbennetts1) December 26, 2023 × Since the invasion of Ukraine by Putin in February 2022, Biden has been one of the strongest allies of Kyiv and has been pledging more support to the war-torn country as it tries to fight against Russia. The US president has also disparaged Putin publicly by calling the Russian leader a "pure thug" and a "murderous dictator."