Russian hospital claims to have administered Sputnik V to civilians last week

Russia announced Sputnik V as the world’s first successful coronavirus vaccine earlier in August. Since then, authorities have claimed that they have inoculated many people, even in President Putin’s close circles.

On Monday, a hospital in southern Moscow claimed that it had received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines for public use and that they had inoculated the local population last week.

Countries around the world are currently racing to roll out vaccines. US drugmakers Moderna and Pfizer claim that their vaccines are 94 per cent effective. Sputnik V makers claim that it is 92 per cent effective in protecting people from the virus.

Also read: Sputnik V can boost efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine: Russian research centre

The Central City Hospital in Domodedovo announced on its website that people who want the COVID-19 shot should register on a government website in advance, and also bring with them a negative COVID-19 test result, and government identification.

Since September, cases in Russia have surged. But authorities have not imposed a lockdown, claiming sporadic measures are successful in containing the virus.

Also read: Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to cost less than $10 per dose: Russia

On Monday, Russia inducted 26,338 cases of COVID-19. In Moscow alone, 6,511 cases were recorded, and 3,691 in St Petersburg. This will take the national total to 2,295,654 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, Russia reported 368 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the death toll to 39,895.

Today, Moderna is seeking emergency authorisation of its vaccine in the United States and European Union, which would enable it to roll out the vaccines on urgent basis. Additionally, Pfizer vaccine may be rolled out to National Health Services in the United Kingdom as early as the first week of December.