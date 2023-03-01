Russian government bans officials from using foreign words and expressions

Russian government officials will now be banned from using foreign words when carrying out their respective duties. According to the amended law, the officials will be bound to formally use Russian. President Vladimir Putin signed the order on Tuesday.

As per the text on the Russian government's official website, the amendments to the 2005 law are designed to 'protect and support the status of Russia.'

Reuters reported the text specifies that "when using Russian as the state language of the Russian Federation, it is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not correspond to the norms of modern Russian ... with the exception of foreign words which do not have widely-used corresponding equivalents in Russian."

The amendments do not mention any punishments for individuals who fail to follow the updated law. However, according to Reuters separate list of foreign-based words that can still be used will be published separately.

(With inputs from agencies)