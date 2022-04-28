Russian gas row: Now, Berlin to reduce temperature in pools

In a move aimed at reducing dependence on Russian gas, reports claim Berlin will keep its swimming pools at least two degrees cooler this summer.

Berlin's pool operators reportedly said the move is a "political statement" and not a cost-cutting move. Ukrainians have been allowed free access to pools in the German capital, reports claim.

The development comes as Russia's energy giant Gazprom switched off gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria due to their refusal to payin roubles as the EU declared it was "blackmail".

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia's decision to stop gas supply to the two European countries amounted to "provocation" from the Kremlin as she promised an "immediate, united and coordinated" response.

The European Commission chief in a defiant mood said, "the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe will come to an end."

President Putin has insisted Russia will accept payment for gas supplies in roubles only even as the EU and the West imposed large scale sanctions against the country. Gazprom declared that it hadn't received payment in roubles from Poland and Bulgaria while closing the gas supply tap.

Von der Leyen asserted that it would be a "breach of the sanctions" since the contracts with Russia stated payments would be made in Euros or dollars.

President Zelensky waded into the debate saying Russia was "trying to provoke a global price crisis".

(With inputs from Agencies)



