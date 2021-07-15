Russian fighter jets escort US Naval aircraft over Black Sea

Russia's defence ministry said two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets escorted a US Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea.

Russian agencies said it was a US Navy aircraft. The ministry added it did not violate Russia's border.

Russian fighters had earlier practised bombing enemy planes during an exercise in the Black Sea amid NATO drills in the area.

The exercise was undertaken against "simulated enemy ships" with Sukhoi Su-30SM, Sukhoi Su-24M bombers, Sukhoi Su-34 and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets taking part in the operation.

NATO, Ukraine and other countries had jointly conducted large scale drills in the Black Sea named Sea Breeze with 30 ships and 40 aircraft taking part in the operation.

US missile destroyer USS Ross and the US Marine Corps also took part in the sea drills. Russia hit out against "the scale and aggressiveness" of the drill, asserting that it "hardly contribute to security in the Black Sea region".

Russia's relations with the West have been tense with the navy engaging Britain's HMS Defender as it fired a warning shot at it in June.

Britain said the ship was passing through Ukrainian territorial waters. Later, British and Dutch warships passed through the Bosphorus Strait amid tensions with Russia.

Netherlands' defence minister had earlier accused Russian jets of harassing a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea.



Tensions between Russia and Western nations have been boiling ever since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia claims waters around the Crimean peninsula as its own, however, it is not recognised by most countries.

