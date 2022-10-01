Russia vetoes UN bid to condemn annexations of Ukrainian territory, India and China abstain

China and India abstained and Russia vetoed a Western request in the UN Security Council on Friday (September 30) to criticise its annexations of Ukrainian regions.

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that Moscow had seized four Ukrainian regions that had held Kremlin-organised referendums after the land had been taken by Russian forces, the United States pushed through a resolution.

With multiple economic sanctions and condemnation, the United States and other Western powers want to isolate Moscow for waging a war against Ukraine, which started after Putin ordered a "special military" operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Western powers will take the condemnation effort to the General Assembly, where every nation has a vote, where every country has a voice.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is the US ambassador to the United Nations, said at the start of the meeting: "This is exactly what the Security Council was made to do. Defend sovereignty, protect territorial integrity, promote peace and security."

"The United Nations was built on an idea that never again would one country be allowed to take another's territory by force," she said.

Vassily Nebenzia, the ambassador of Russia, expressed displeasure that one of the five permanent members of the Security Council with veto power had been singled out for condemnation.

"Do you seriously expect Russia to consider and support such a draft? And if not, then it turns out that you are intentionally pushing us to use the right of the veto in order to then wax lyrical about Russia abusing this right," Nebenzia said.

India and China abstained

China, India, Brazil and Gabon abstained. China's ambassador, Zhang Jun said, "The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be safeguarded."

Zhang added, "China calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, refrain from actions that actually exacerbate tensions and leave space for a solution through diplomatic negotiations."

