Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky to visit Poland on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to officially visit Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, announcing one of the few trips he is planning outside the nation which is battling the invasion of Russia.

NATO member and Ukraine's neighbour Poland is a key ally in the efforts of the country to defend itself and has hosted many Ukrainians who were fleeing the war.

"This is an official visit but there will also be an element of a public nature," said Marcin Przydacz, the head of the international policy office while speaking to Polish radio station RMF FM.

He noted that Zelensky will also hold talks with Ukrainians living in Poland. During his Poland visit, Zelensky is also scheduled to meet his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

Marcin Przydacz said that Zelensky will meet Poles and Ukrainians at the Royal Castle in Warsaw and that Zelensky wishes to extend thanks to Poles for helping Ukrainians.

Zelensky will be speaking in the historic centre of the Polish capital, "in the context of what happened last year - how the Poles are helping Ukraine, refugees at the border, or welcoming them into their homes".

Zelensky will also hold discussions with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Before Warsaw, Zelensky has already visited London, Brussels, Washington and Paris.

Putin creates funds for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday to create a special fund which supported the soldiers and their families, who are fighting in Ukraine.

The decree, which supports the "Defenders of the Fatherland", was published on the official government website.

The measures are "aimed at ensuring a decent life" for the soldiers who are involved in the Ukraine war and for their children and partners, as per the decree.

The support measure was announced by Putin at the Federal Assembly on February 21, a year after the Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

"Our duty is to support the families that have lost their loved ones and to help them raise their children and give them an education and a job," Putin stated.

The fund should "bring targeted, personalised assistance to the families of fallen fighters, as well as veterans of the special military operation," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

