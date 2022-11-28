Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky says that Russia planning new strikes

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that in the coming days, Russia might launch new missile strikes on Ukraine. Zelensky then warned military troops and citizens stating that they should be prepared to cooperate to face any kind of adversity.

During his nightly video address, Zelensky said: "We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact. And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

As per the Ukrainian president, the upcoming week could be more difficult as several parts of the nation are already reeling amid the energy crisis.

Issues related to energy escalated when Russia allegedly attacked electricity infrastructure, leading to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February.

He said: "Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready. We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

