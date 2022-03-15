Russia-Ukraine war to affect India's military sustenance, expansion

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine would cost India's military capabilities, but the government is unsure how much.

It will all depend on how long the war lasts and what the conflict's outcome will be.

The war will usher in a new era of arms procurement and bilateral military partnerships around the world.

And the consequences will be felt in New Delhi as well.

India had adopted a neutral stance as a result of its long-standing strategic relationship with Russia.

This Cold War-era cooperation encompasses numerous fronts—diplomacy, defence, nuclear energy, and technology—making Russia a critical part of India's nation-building process, particularly during its early years.

Russia supplies India with more than half of its weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.

India's military capability will be severely harmed while Russia is at war.

Whether it's the delivery of platforms such as nuclear submarines, Grigorovich class frigates, fighter jets, Triumf S-400, AK 203 assault rifle, and others, or the maintenance of tanks, aircraft, and other platforms acquired from Russia.

There are three key areas where India would experience difficulties as a result of the war.

