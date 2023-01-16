Russia-Ukraine war: Putin slams increase in Western arms deliveries to Kyiv

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again slammed the Western nations on Monday (January 16) for supplying weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing war. In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin also criticised Kyiv's "destructive" policies.

Revealing details of the telephone conversation, Kremlin said, "Vladimir Putin drew attention to the destructive line of the Kyiv regime, which has bet on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors." Kremlin claimed that the West has ramped up the supplies of weapons and military equipment.

The Ukraine war, which started last year when Russia invaded its neighbouring nation on February 24, led to massive food and fuel crises.

World leaders have urged both parties to follow the path of diplomacy and end the war that caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people. Reports have mentioned that about a quarter of the population has fled their homes.

West vowed to back war-torn Ukraine to resist the Russian forces. Meanwhile, Moscow continued the fighting and even seized part of the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine.

After Ukraine said that its forces would need Western tanks and armoured vehicles to break through Russian lines, Britain recently pledged to provide Ukraine with a first squadron of Challengers.

On the other hand, Erdogan's office said that the Turkish president renewed his offer to help mediate an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The statement mentioned that the two leaders also discussed the exports of Russian grain and ammonia through the Black Sea.

"During the call, President Erdogan reiterated that Turkey is ready to undertake the task of facilitating and mediating for the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," it said in a statement.

