Russia-Ukraine war: Drone hits residential building in Russian city of Voronezh

A residential building in Russia's southern city of Voronezh was hit by a drone on Friday (June 9), the local governor said. Alexander Gusev, who is the governor of the region, said on Telegram: "A drone fell on Belinsky Street in Voronezh." Gusev said that three people were hurt by shards of broken glass.

News agencies reported and photos posted on social media showed damage and scorch marks to the facade of the apartment block.

Gusev said the three people had received medical attention on the spot and declined hospital treatment, suggesting their injuries were light.

Ukraine has claimed that it is preparing for a counteroffensive. A report also emerged in The Washington Post on Thursday that the long-awaited counteroffensive has started, but Kyiv later denied it.

In recent times, drone attacks have hit Russian cities, including Moscow. But this is the first such incident in Voronezh, a city of around one million people. It lies in the next region deeper into Russia than Belgorod, which has been heavily shelled by Ukraine. A Ukrainian Drone has reported Struck a High-Rise Residential Building in the Western Russian City of Voronezh after it was claimed to have been “Disabled” by Electronic Warfare Systems as it approached an Aircraft Factory in the City; Local Officials have stated that at least 3… pic.twitter.com/FZUNBihawJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 9, 2023 × The governor said that at least two people were injured in the attack, some 200 kilometres from the Ukraine border. Belinsky Street, where the drone fell, is in the centre of the city, near Voronezh State University.

Russian state media showed images of a building that had some shattered windows and part of its wall was blackened, where the drone had apparently hit.

Gusev said Russia's FSB security service and emergency services were working near the building and promised help for residents.

Drone attacks have hit Russian cities throughout Moscow's offensive in Ukraine but have in recent months intensified.

The Belgorod region, which borders the Voronezh region, has been heavily shelled this month, forcing thousands of people from border towns to flee.

Watch this report: × Incident being probed In the aftermath, the Kremlin said that Russia's intelligence services were investigating a drone attack on the Russian city of Voronezh, which it blamed on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the security services were working to clarify details of the incident.

Peskov said, "We saw reports that it was shot down, and that it was a drone that had already been shot down. The details are being clarified, intelligence services are working on this."

"The Kyiv regime continues its attacks on civilian infrastructure, on residential buildings. Therefore, these activities of the Kyiv regime continue. We continue to fight it and we are moving on with the special military operation," Peskov added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE