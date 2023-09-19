Russia shells 3 warehouses in Lviv storing humanitarian aid: Report

Russia in a drone attack shelled three industrial warehouses, which are believed to be storing humanitarian aid, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday (September 19), media reports said. The attack resulted in a massive blaze at the warehouse, footage of which is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The shelling has resulted in the killing of a police officer while two civilians on a trolleybus sustained injuries, Reuters reported quoting the head of the city's military administration.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, "In the morning, a 49-year-old police sergeant was killed by Russian artillery fire in Kherson." As per emergency services, the attack at the three industrial warehouses took place at about 5 am (0200 GMT) following which the firefighters rushed to contain the blaze.

Giving details on the Lviv attack, the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi said the body of a man, who used to work at one of the warehouses tha came under Rusian attack, was found under the debris.

He also specifically pointed out that these warehouses were not holding up any kind of military ammunition but were rather storing windows, household chemicals, and humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, regional govenor Maxim Kozitsky in a post on the Telegram messaging app said, "I want to emphasise that these are ordinary industrial warehouses. Nothing military was stored there."

Russian drone attacks

Kozitsky said that out of a total of 18 drone attacks that Russia carried out against Ukraine, seven were directly over the Lviv region. He added that Ukraine was able to successfully shoot down 15 of them.

Russian attacks continued to rock Ukraine. Country's air force said Moscow launched a total of 30 drones and one Iskander ballistic missile on Ukraine overnight. It added that 27 of these drones had been shot down.

Ukriane claims breaking through a Russian line of defence

Ukraine on Monday (September 18) claimed its forces had broken through a Russian line of defence near the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut amid fierce fighting. Kyiv earlier said that it recaptured small clutches of land from Russian forces along the southern front and Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine’s ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, said, “Fierce fighting continues in the area of Bakhmut...As a result of the successful actions of our troops, the enemy’s defence line was broken.” Ukrainian troops are in counter-offensive mode in order to regain its lost territory from Moscow.