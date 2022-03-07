Russia seeking to recruit Syrian soldiers to fight in Ukraine: Report

According to reports, Russia is seeking to recruit Syrian soldiers to fight in Ukraine as fighting intensifies in various cities.

Reports claim Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may send his fighters to Ukraine. Russia has been helping the Syrian regime since 2015.

US officials told the Wall Street Journal that Russia has been recruiting Syrian fighters who have expertise in urban warfare. Reports say some Syrian fighters are already in Russia preparing to enter the Ukraine war amid escalation of bombing campaign in Ukrainian cities.

Reports claim Russia has increased shelling of cities in recent days including in Gostomel near Kyiv and Kharkiv in the east. Other cities namely Sumy, Chernihiv and Mykolayiv have also come under intense Russian fire. Several thousand people have been rendered homeless amid the Russian missile attacks with people out of power in the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Despite the heavy bombing since February 24 when President Putin declared war on Ukraine, soldiers in Kyiv have resisted Russian attacks and it continues to remain under Ukrainian control including Kharkiv although reports say the city has been surrounded.

Russian forces have been on the offensive in the Russian-basked Donetsk and Lugansk regions even as fighting continues in Sumy city. Putin's forces have shelled Kyiv from the first day of the campaign as reports claim there is a major Russian military stationed outside the city.

Heavy fighting is continuing in Gostomel near Kyiv even as Ukrainian forces have reportedly destroyed several Russian military vehicles. The port city Odessa also remains under Ukraine's although Ukrainian President Zelensky said the civilian airport in Vinnytsia was destroyed by Russian rockets.

