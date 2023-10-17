ugc_banner

Russia returns four Ukrainian children in Qatari repatriation deal

Moscow, RussiaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

One of the four children is a Ukrainian boy, captured in a photograph alongside his grandmother and Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Russia has agreed to return four Ukrainian children, aged two to 17, to their families in a deal mediated by Qatar. This marks the start of a pilot programme to repatriate numerous children allegedly abducted by Russia in the aftermath of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Ukraine claims 20,000 children were taken.

Russia has consented to reunite four Ukrainian kids with their families, following an agreement facilitated by Qatar.

These children are in the age group of two to 17 years old. This repatriation initiative represents the initial phase of a trial programme aimed at bringing back a larger number of the many children who were reportedly taken by Russia in the wake of its extensive invasion of Ukraine last year.

As per Ukrainian authorities, they have identified approximately 20,000 children whom they claim were forcibly seized by Russia during this period.

trending now

Amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow maintained that its actions were driven by humanitarian concerns.

Russian authorities insisted that they had undertaken a massive evacuation operation, rescuing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children to shield them from the perilous circumstances in their home country. During this period, prominent Russian officials openly disregarded any allegations against their intentions.

Challenges in repatriation

However, the process of bringing these children back from Russia has not been without complications. In some instances, children have had to embark on a convoluted journey, traversing through Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland before reuniting with their families in Ukraine.

Despite the obstacles, the return of the first child, a seven-year-old, occurred when he was reunited with his grandmother.

The reunion took place on Friday (Oct 13), and the next on Monday (Oct 16), the child had safely arrived in Ukraine. The remaining three children, also reunited with their families, are expected to reach Ukraine either on Monday or Tuesday.

These four children are part of a larger cohort of Ukrainian children who Kyiv alleges were forcibly separated from their families, transported across the border into Russia, and subjected to a concerted effort to erase their Ukrainian identity.

Investigations by the BBC have revealed that Ukrainian children in Russia were frequently informed that there was nothing left for them in their home country and were subjected to varying degrees of indoctrination in a "patriotic" Russian curriculum.

Some Ukrainian families have had to undertake arduous journeys into Russia to reclaim their children. It's estimated that, prior to Qatar's mediation, only about 400 Ukrainian children had returned to their homeland.

Also watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's package will maintain vehicles, protect key infrastructure

Ukraine's accusations and Russia's response

Daria Gerasymchuk, an adviser to the Ukrainian president for children's rights and rehabilitation, voiced strong accusations, suggesting that Russia aimed to forcibly separate children from their biological families, impose a "Russified" identity upon them, and integrate them into another ethnic group, reported the BBC. 

Russia has indicated a willingness to cooperate in reuniting children with their families. Russian authorities have pledged to cover transportation and accommodation costs and, when necessary, conduct DNA analysis to confirm familial connections.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

RELATED

As Hamas fights against Israel, militant group's social media sees surge of unexpected followers

Morning news brief: Biden to visit Israel, Brussels shooting, and more

Putin-Xi meeting: What’s on agenda, and why no high-publicity deals are expected

Topics