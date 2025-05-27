Russia occupies four border villages in Ukraine previously considered gray zone

Russia occupied four villages in the northeastern border of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast, according to regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov. The border villages of Novenke, Zhuravka, Veselivka, Basivka, and Hryhorov were under Russian control as of May 26. It had been a repeated target of Russian incursions. These areas were previously considered gray zone with neither Russia nor Ukraine having complete control over those regions.

"Residents of these villages were evacuated long ago, and there is no threat to civilians," said Governor Oleh Hryhorov. Around 56,000 civilians were evacuated from the region about a week ago.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces and all components of the defence forces are keeping the situation under control, inflicting precision fire on the enemy," said Hryhorov

"There is no evidence that (the Russians) are seriously considering peace...On the contrary, there is a lot of evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations," said President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing an intelligence report.

According to Zelensky, there has been various intelligence from Ukraine and its allies about massive operations in the next few days.

“They talk a lot about diplomacy. But when in the midst of this, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, constant assaults, and preparations for new offensives, this is definitely a diagnosis. Russia deserves full-scale pressure, everything that can be done to limit their military capabilities,” said Zelensky.

According to reports from the news outlet Kyiv Independent, Russia is planning to create a buffer zone utilising its advances in Sumy Oblast. While it launched an air assault on Ukraine, it has steadily advanced near the northeastern border. On the other hand, Russia is involved in ‘peace talks’. There has been a continuous fight near the communities of Vodolahy, Yunakivka, and Khotin.

Russia have intensified its aerial attacks in the last three consecutive nights with a rampage over the cities of Ukraine. It has launched almost 900 attack drones in the last three days, including cruise and ballistic missiles.