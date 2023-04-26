Russia: Kremlin-critic ex-mayor put on trial for Ukraine criticism

A prominent Kremlin critic and a popular former mayor Yevgeny Roizman went on trial on Wednesday (April 26). Roizman faces accusations of discrediting the Russian army over its war in Ukraine.

In 2013, Roizman, 60, became Russia's highest-profile opposition mayor and held the position in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg for five years.

Roizman is Russia's last prominent opposition leader who is still in the country and has not yet been put behind bars.

Roizman has been openly critical about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has said in past that he could go to prison at any moment. In Yekaterinburg, Roizman is a hugely popular figure. He is also a friend of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

A criminal probe was opened against Roizman by authorities in August 2022. He is being accused of "discrediting" the Russian army through his comments about Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

Dressed in blue jeans and a white T-shirt, Roizman pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial in Yekaterinburg, according to a live YouTube broadcast of the hearing.

Asked by the judge if he admitted his guilt, Roizman said "no".

Roizman is a leader with a penchant for crude language. He has in past, peppered Twitter with swear words to mock Russian officials, much to the delight of his supporters.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained gains in the battlefield in the initial months of the conflict, Russian forces has to retreat in the face if Ukrainian counterattack.

Roizman, a tall and sporty 60-year-old, is a charismatic and sometimes controversial member of the opposition, known for his punchy tweets.

He did not hold back when speaking out against Russia's Ukraine campaign as soon as it was launched over a year ago.

"Something horrible is happening, evil is prevailing. Absolutely vile evil is suddenly prevailing before our eyes," he said in an interview with AFP last July.

Roizman's weapon of choice was his Twitter account, where he posted hundreds of short satirical messages peppered with Russian swear words, as he denounced the Kremlin's actions and state media.

"It's short and brutal anti-propaganda," he told AFP, saying he was inspired by works of French Renaissance writer Francois Rabelais known for his gallows humour.

While he has not been in police custody ahead of the trial, Roizman has been banned from using the internet and giving interviews, ending his Twitter campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)

