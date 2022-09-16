Russia fumes as it is not invited for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Russia is fuming over the United Kingdom's decision to not send an invitation for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Calling the move 'blasphemous', Russian foreign ministry alleged that Britain was trying to 'settle scores'.

"We see this British attempt to use the national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country... as deeply immoral," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, "this is particularly blasphemous towards Elizabeth II's memory."

Relations between the UK and Russia have soured ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion started February 24 this year. Russia calls the invasion 'special military operation'. In the aftermath of the invasion, European Union and the UK joined USA in imposing several rounds of economic sanctions on Russia. This has, in part, limited Russia's ability to fund its military effort in Ukraine.

Queen Elizabeth the Second passed away on September 8. Her funeral is schduled to take place on September 19. The funeral is showing signs to be a major political and diplomatic event as hundreds of dignitaries and global leaders in attendance.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin is lying in state in Westminster Hall in London. Her passing has led to outpouring of emotion in UK and in countries across the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

