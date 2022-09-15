Russia floods Zelensky's hometown by missile strike on dam

Russian missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown saw destruction of a dam. Parts of the city were flooded. Kryvyi Rih is the largest city in central Ukraine. Russian missile strikes hit the Karachunov reservoir dam. There were eight missile strikes on Thursday (September 15). This damaged water system of the city and flooded parts of the city.

Reuters quoted a local resident who said that sewage system had stopped working.

“Sewage also doesn’t work. The toilets don’t flush already. There are hatches behind the house, we can come and I’ll show you – everything under water. There was no rescue serviceman here since yesterday. Shall we swim further?” he said.

The head of Kryvyi Rih military administration took to Telegram to say that 112 homes were flooded. He added that the repair work had started and that the "flooding was receding".

"At the point of impact, we have observed a water flow of 100 cubic metres per second, which is a large volume," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office. he was quoted by AFP.

Earlier, Zelensky said a Russian strike targeted infrastructure in an "attempt to flood" the city, with no casualties.

Regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said seven Russian Kh-22 missiles fired from an aircraft "seriously damaged" the infrastructure.

In a video address earlier on Thursday (September 15), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said strikes had hit the Karachunov reservoir dam . The water system had "no military value" and hundreds of thousands of civilians depend on it daily.

(With inputs from agencies)

