/Russia drone attack near Kyiv kills at least 27, several injured in warehouse explosion

At least 27 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after a Russian drone attack triggered an explosion at a warehouse near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. “Unfortunately, as of now, 27 people are known to have died. And this figure may not be final. I offer my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv region military administration. The death toll could rise as rescue and recovery operations continue, with officials warning that the number of casualties may not yet be final.