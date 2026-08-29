/Russia drone attack near Kyiv kills at least 27, several injured in warehouse explosion

At least 27 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after a Russian drone attack triggered an explosion at a warehouse near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. “Unfortunately, as of now, 27 people are known to have died. And this figure may not be final. I offer my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv region military administration. The death toll could rise as rescue and recovery operations continue, with officials warning that the number of casualties may not yet be final.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian drones struck a warehouse, triggering a powerful blast that caused widespread damage in the surrounding area. Zelensky did not provide specific details about the location of the facility but said authorities would launch an investigation into how ammunition was stored at the site.
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Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had struck an arms depot that was storing equipment used to manufacture drones. The conflicting accounts come as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to see frequent drone and missile attacks, with civilian areas repeatedly at risk from explosions and falling debris.
This is a developing story. More to follow.