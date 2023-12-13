Russia: Deputy editor of Putin's 'favourite' newspaper found dead under mysterious circumstances

In a shocking turn of events, the 35-year-old deputy editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, a newspaper famously favoured by Vladimir Putin, was discovered dead at her Moscow residence.

The incident, reminiscent of a series of mysterious deaths in Russia, has left authorities and the public puzzled.

Anna Tsareva's lifeless body was found by her father in her apartment after she had been out of contact since Sunday (Dec 10).

Concerned about the prolonged silence, her parents visited her residence, only to discover the tragic scene.

Prior to her demise, Tsareva had reportedly expressed feeling unwell and complained of a high temperature, fuelling suspicions of a potential health-related cause.

Speculations surrounding acute heart failure

While a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed the discovery of Tsareva's body, local reports have raised speculations about the cause of death, with some suggesting "acute heart failure."

The uncertainty surrounding the circumstances has prompted an official investigation by the police, who have yet to find any signs of forced entry into her apartment.

Putin's 'favorite' newspaper

Anna Tsareva, who served as the deputy editor-in-chief for six years, was a prominent figure at Komsomolskaya Pravda, Russia's largest news website with a massive readership of 83.9 million in October 2023.

Notably, the publication holds a special place in Vladimir Putin's esteem, as he once referred to it as his "favorite newspaper" in a document from the European Commission.

Eerie parallel: Vladimir Sungorkin's mysterious death

The untimely demise of Anna Tsareva bears an eerie resemblance to the mysterious death of her former boss, Vladimir Sungorkin, just a year ago.

Sungorkin, the editor-in-chief of Pravda and a key ally of President Putin, suffered a stroke during a business trip to Khabarovsk.

His sudden death was announced via the state media's Telegram account, noting that he had been on a trip to collect material for a book about Vladimir Arseniev, a great pioneer of the Far East.

The recent tragedy has prompted the opening of a police investigation, as authorities aim to unravel the circumstances surrounding Anna Tsareva's death. Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Vladimir Sungorkin, Tsareva's predecessor, was among the Russian public figures sanctioned by the European Commission in April, following Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.