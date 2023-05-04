Russia deploys deadly Tu-160 strategic bombers in Ukraine war; Here’s why India also wants them

Russia has deployed the world’s largest bomber Tu-160 in the Ukraine war and has already started hitting enemy targets. As per bulgarianmilitary.com, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine itself announced the news on its telegram channel. Several pro-Russia telegram channels have also confirmed the news. Russia reportedly used its two Tu-160 bombers to fire Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles on Ukrainian targets. What are Tu-160 bombers? The Tu-160 bomber, also known as the Blackjack in NATO countries, is a supersonic, variable-sweep wing, strategic bomber developed by Russia's Tupolev Design Bureau in the 1980s. It is one of the largest and heaviest military aircraft ever built, and its impressive size has earned it the nickname "White Swan."

The Tu-160 is powered by four afterburning turbofan engines that are capable of providing a top speed of around 2,200 km/h or Mach 1.6. It has a range of more than 12,000 km and is equipped with an in-flight refuelling system, allowing it to stay airborne for extended periods.

The bomber is capable of carrying various types of weapons, including nuclear and conventional bombs, cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles. It has a maximum payload capacity of up to 40,000 kg and can carry its weapons in its internal bomb bay or on external pylons.

The Tu-160 also features a sophisticated avionics suite, including a digital fly-by-wire control system and advanced communication, navigation, and targeting systems. It has a crew of four, including a pilot, co-pilot, navigator, and weapons officer.

The bomber has been in service with the Russian Air Force since 1987 and has undergone several upgrades over the years to improve its capabilities and extend its operational life

In recent years, the Tu-160 has played a significant role in Russia's military operations, particularly in Syria. Now, Russia has deployed its most cherished military asset to take on Ukraine. India interested in buying Tu-160 bombers Indian Air Marshal Anoop Raha last year said that India was interested in buying at least six Tu-160 bombers from Russia to boost its strategic force. The bombers will greatly help India attain a tactical advantage by eliminating the enemy’s hidden targets from long distances.