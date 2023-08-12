Russian ministry bans use of iPhones, iPad for government employees

Russian government has asked employees to refrain from using Apple iPhones and iPads work purposes, as reported by Interfax. Russian ministry of digital development has put the ban due fears of espionage. Interfax quoted Maksut Shadaev, the minister.

"A ban is imposed on using (Apple) mobile devices - smartphones and tablets - to access work applications and work email exchange," he told reporters at a digital conference, the agency said.

"It's allowed to use iPhones for personal needs," Shadaev said.

The ban has come two months after claim by FSB, Russia's main domestic security service, that several thousands of Apple devices were compromised because of an espionage operation by the US.

Apple denied the allegations. The US National Security Agency, which the FSB said cooperated with Apple, declined to comment on the claims at the time.

Digital espionage and hacking has become a cause of concern in diplomatic circles worldwide. Russia and China often find themselves at the receiving end of such allegations from the Western countries. The allegations of a particular company from a particular region helping that government to spy on assets of other countries often fly around.

The West is often seen to be wary of Chinese companies like Huawei, Lenovo and others which several US officials have said have ties with the Chinese regime. The companies have often attracted allegations of espionage conducted through there hardware, software and tech prowess.

Many governments in West have moved to eliminate usage of tech equipments manufactured by these companies due to concerns over possible spying.

The allegations of spying go both ways.

On Friday (August 11) China claimed that it had uncovered a "case of espionage" carried out by USA's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). China said that operation involved a Chinese national named Zeng who was paid money for top secret information.

"After meticulous investigation, the state security authority obtained evidence of Zeng's espionage activities and, in accordance with the law, took coercive measures against him to eliminate the harm in a timely manner," Beijing's Ministry of State Security said in a statement published online.

There were no details about Zeng's punishment.

According to the statement, 52-year-old Zeng was sent to Italy for studies. The statement adds that Zeng befriended a CIA agent who was stationed at the US embassy in Rome.

This individual convinced Zeng to provide "sensitive information on the (Chinese) military" in exchange for "a huge amount of compensation" and assistance for Zeng and his family to move to the United States.

