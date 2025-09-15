/Roblox agrees anti-child grooming measures on its platform in Australia

Gaming giant Roblox Corp has agreed to curb the risk of adults grooming children on its platform in Australia, the country's online watchdog said Monday.

The popular site, which lets players build their own games, has committed to bringing in new measures by the end of 2025, said eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant.

Australia has been a leader in global efforts to prevent internet harm, introducing a bar on social media access to children under 16 and other measures focused on child protection.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The regulator said California-based Roblox acted after it raised concerns about child grooming risks and the platform's compliance with Australian industry codes and standards.

"We know that when it comes to platforms that are popular with children, they also become popular with adult predators seeking to prey on them," Inman Grant said.

"Roblox is no exception and has become a popular target for paedophiles seeking to groom children."

The gaming platform promised a suite of measures, including switching off direct chat in Australia, unless users have had their age estimated, while also blocking adults from speaking with children under 16.

Separately, the company said in a blog post this month it would set up age verification globally on its communication features by the end of this year to limit contact between children and adults.

"We share the eSafety Commission's mission to protect children as we remain focused on our long-term vision to connect people with optimism and civility," a Roblox spokesperson said.

Inman Grant said she had been engaging with Roblox for several months, meeting with its chief legal officer and safety officer to outline her concerns.

‘Remain vigilant’

The regulator has introduced a number of rules taking effect in Australia in the coming months to protect children from "lawful but awful" content, including online pornography and AI chatbots capable of sexually explicit conversations.

A bar on under-16s signing up to social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X will come into force in December.

Inman Grant said the industry codes and standards could have a transformative effect on the protection of children from the most egregious harms online.

"We want platforms to view safety as a high ceiling rather than a dirt floor with companies doing more than just the bare minimum," she said in a statement.

Inman Grant vowed to monitor Roblox's implementation of its engagements, noting that she had a range of enforcement powers under Australian law, including the ability to seek penalties of up to Aus$49.5 million (US$33 million).

"While I welcome Roblox's commitments to improved safety, I would also urge parents and carers to remain vigilant and actively support children in navigating online environments safely," she said.

An independent study ordered by the Australian government found this month that age checking can be done "privately, efficiently and effectively", though it said no single solution would fit all contexts.