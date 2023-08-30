Rishi Sunak opts for helicopter ride for brief visit to Norwich to mark government's 'green credentials'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Tuesday (August 29), yet again opted for a helicopter ride from London to Norwich, in the latest incident of choosing air travel for his commute.

Sunak travelled to Norwich to visit a housing estate in order to mark a move taken by the government- transforming old EU ‘nutrient neutrality' laws, and scrapping rules on chemical releases into waterways.

A train journey from London to Norwich usually takes about an hour and 45 minutes with a return travel costing around $63.30 (£50).

Downing Street later released a statement saying that the prime minister was running on a tight schedule and was due to hold talks with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday afternoon.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister regularly uses all forms of travel."

“His travel plans will vary and are always decided with consideration to the most efficient and best use of his time, in the interests of the taxpayer.”

Sunak, during his tenure, has gained a reputation for his inclination and fondness of choosing to fly even for short distances, the number of times he does so.

He has also been denounced in the past by Labour for “jetting around the country on taxpayers’ money like an A-list celeb”, reports news agency PA Media.

People have also doubted his environmental credentials due to his apparent preference for air travel.

Sunak's past air travels

Earlier in the month of May this year, the UK PM flew to and from Southampton where he visited a pharmacy in order to make an announcement related to NHS. This round trip would have taken an hour and 15 minutes by train.

In the month of June, he boarded an RAF helicopter from the capital city to Dover, a journey that takes only about an hour on high-speed trains.

He has previously opted for helicopters even for his personal use. In one such incident, he flew from London to his North Yorkshire constituency.

