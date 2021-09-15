Revealed: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receives a secret message from Queen Elizabeth II

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, Queen Elizabeth II sent a message to the people of North Korea and their leader, Kim Jong Un.

The Queen sent her greetings to the hermit nation on their national day.

The message was sent on behalf of the Queen by the Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, "as has been done previously," according to a spokesperson.

According to the Palace, it is customary for Her Majesty to send messages to other countries on their national holidays.

"As in previous years, HM The Queen has sent a message to the people of the DPRK on the occasion of their National Day," a UK UK's Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson added.

On September 9, North Korea observed its national day to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of its founding.

Pyongyang marked the occasion with a military parade at midnight.

The message read, according to North Korean state media KCNA, "As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my best wishes for the future."

