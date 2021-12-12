Rescued mountain lion kittens to go to zoo after recovery in US hospital

Far from home and away from mother, the tale of four mountain lion kittens is not just tragic but touching too.

Two out of these four kittens have survived after being found under a picnic table. These kittens are being taken care of at a Southern California veterinary hospital, the officials said.

According to a statement of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area on Thursday, these tiny cats, who seem to be around six weeks old, were spotted on November 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks.

When the mother of the kittens did not arrive, the biologists working with the wildlife agency of the state conducted check-up of kittens and outfitted them with small radio collars.

These kittens were then housed in a makeshift den, which was monitored by cameras. It was done hoping that their mother might return for them at night.

It looks as the mother may have died or had abandoned the kittens.

On December 2, two of these kittens were found to be dead while the biologists took the other two to a veterinary hospital in Orange County, the statement said.

Until a permanent home is found, the animals will stay at the Orange County Zoo.

