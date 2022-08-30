Republican investment in Trump and its increasing cost

Leaders and funders of the Republican Party are suddenly vocalising their concern about their election prospects.

It appeared certain that their party would win both the US House and the Senate in 2022 five months ago. Republicans seemed prepared to extend their advantages over Democrats in terms of the number of governorships and state legislatures they now hold. And best of all, it appeared that they had subtly disregarded former President Donald Trump.

Their future seems uncertain right now. Price drops for gasoline have occurred. Since Roe v. Wade was overruled by the Supreme Court, pro-abortion voters have increased, including those nonreligious but otherwise conservative women who might have voted Republican.

Their chances of winning the Senate are over since Trump interfered in primaries and nominated a number of undesirable candidates in swing states that needed to win. Politico published remarks from the Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel's tense conference call with significant donors on Wednesday. Small-donation amounts to Senate candidates have dramatically decreased, despite a rise in Democratic financing, as per The Atlantic.

Worst of all, in the eyes of Republican leaders, Trump's support among tribal Republicans has increased as a result of the execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. In a potential primary election in 2024, the search increased his fundraising to $1 million a day and contributed to his growing lead over Governor Ron DeSantis. According to a poll cited by NBC, Trump and DeSantis were neck-and-neck in a field of candidates. After the search, he outscored DeSantis 52–20. Republican leaders are aware that Trump is a loser in the general election, despite the fact that the Republican base loves him. Trump leading the ticket in 2024 is a recipe for disaster; simply a reminder that Trump is still at large in 2022 harms the down-ballot candidates. Republican leaders have begged with Trump to postpone any declaration of a 2024 election because of this.

Biden's plan to cut student loan debt will only make things worse for the GOP. The Democratic Party's biggest challenge going into this election was the lack of interest among younger voters. Only approximately 28% of voters under 35 indicated "strong interest" in the 2022 election earlier this year. That's the same as in 2014, a disastrous year for Democrats, and significantly below the 39% who indicated "strong interest" at this point in 2018, a good year for Democrats. Biden has now significantly benefited people who have student loan debt. They will act as a solid barrier against any red flood if they turn out to vote for him and reward him.

When it comes to purchasing votes ahead of elections, Republicans are not helpless victims. President Trump increased payments to farm families by almost quadruple, from $11.5 billion in 2017 to $32 billion in 2020, in order to ease the pain of his trade war with China before of the 2020 election. But compared to Trump's agriculture subsidy, Biden's initiative to reduce student loan debt is significantly higher, costing at least $330 billion over 10 years and maybe as much as $1 trillion.

The message for Republican donors and leaders is that supporting Trump will cost money. The GOP's chances of winning the election are being harmed by Trump and pro-Trump candidates. Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. The GOP's control of the US Senate was lost in 2021 due to pro-Trump candidates. More Trump-supporting politicians are falling terribly.

In 2021, Trump tried one strategy to get out of this jam: he violently overthrew the results of his election. That did not succeed.

State-level pro-Trump politicians have tried alternative strategies, such as altering election laws to their advantage. At the edges, that might work. Marginal advantages might not be sufficient in the event of a major event, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A party needs a wide coalition in order to continuously win. A party that continues to disenfranchise large groups of voters by putting forth extremists, felons, and outlandish candidates is a party that has given up on governing. Republicans are currently assessing the price of such abdication in terms of dollars and cents. According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, student debt relief will cost the typical taxpayer $2,000 on average.

The cost of Trump to the Republican Party and its supporters is much greater than just that one remark. Republicans won't understand that he and his faction won't go away on their own until more laws are introduced. They'll need to take hold of him and push him out the door with their own hands if they want to see his back. If they don't, their contributors should get used to receiving more significant donations for more Democratic candidates in the upcoming election cycles.

