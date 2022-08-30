US Open: Galan knocks out Tsitsipas; Thiem exits

Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out by Galan at the US Open Photograph:( AFP )
Tsitsipas who had earlier enjoyed a great season double-faulted four times and was unable to control Galan.
Daniel Elahi Galan knocked out fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the US Open first round on Monday.
The Greek star went down tamely to Galan losing in four sets 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. Tsitsipas who had earlier enjoyed a great season double-faulted four times and was unable to control Galan.
The Columbian was at his best as he served six aces and outwitted Tsitsipas.
In another upset, Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta beat Austrian Dominic Thiem in four sets 7-5 6-1 5-7 6-3. The injury-prone Spaniard who had made a wildcard entry into the US Open had no answers against the fast-moving Spaniard.
Thiem had returned to the tour after a long injury layoff but looked out of step as Busta held the upper hand throughout the match.
