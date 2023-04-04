Remote Philippine island hit by shallow 6.2 magnitude quake, tsunami warning issued

A shallow earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck a remote Philippine island Tuesday following which a tsunami warning was issued and an evacuation order was issued to coastal dwellers. The quake hit around 9 pm about 120 kilometres from Catanduanes Island, the US Geological Survey said.

Shallow quakes can cause more damage as opposed to deeper ones. However, so far, there are no reports of any destruction or fatalities.

The state seismological agency said the quake had caused a "minor sea-level disturbance", leading to a warning of tsunami waves of less than a metre high above normal tides that are likely to reach Catanduanes and Samar islands.

"These waves may continue for hours," it said.

Local disaster officers were directed to ask people living near the sea to evacuate to higher ground, Luis Surtida, Catanduanes provincial disaster officer, said.

No evacuation order was issued on Samar Island, authorities said.

The island of Catanduanes is a poor farming island and is frequently hit by typhoons.

"It wasn't that strong to generate damage," said Prince Obo, a disaster officer in Catanduanes's Gigmoto municipality.

Obo said the quake struck the island when he was at home. He "waited until the building stopped shaking" before joining his neighbours outside.

"I have action figures in my cabinet which moved, but they didn't fall," he told AFP.

Police Corporal Rodin Balcueva said the quake was "quite strong" in Pandan municipality, on the northern tip of Catanduanes.

"We hid beneath our tables," Balcueva told AFP.

Quakes are pretty common in the Philippines as it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire". The arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

(With inputs from agencies)





