/‘Reinventing PC’: Nvidia unveils new chip for Windows laptops, challenging Intel, AMD

Nvidia on Monday (Jun 1) unveiled a powerful laptop chip for Windows laptops, entering the market for AI-powered PC that is dominated by established players such as Intel, AMD and Qualcomm. The move marks Nvidia’s most significant push into personal computing in more than a decade and comes as the company seeks to extend its dominance beyond data centres and into devices.

According to analysts, Nvidia’s entry into the personal computer processor market puts it in direct competition with industry heavyweights such as Apple, Intel and AMD. However, they expect the AI-focused devices to launch at premium price points. Although the company also plans to introduce more affordable versions of the technology in the future.

The move also reflects Nvidia's broader strategy to expand beyond its dominant data centre business and strengthen its presence in the consumer technology market. The company, which has emerged as the world’s most valuable firm amid the artificial intelligence boom, continues to benefit from surging demand for its AI chips from major global technology companies.

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Speaking at the Computex technology exhibition, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the new RTX Spark Superchip as a transformative step for personal computing.

“Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC. This is going to be the new PC,” Huang said during the launch event.

Highlighting the system’s capabilities, Huang said the platform would be powerful enough to handle a wide range of demanding workloads, from digital biology and seismic analysis to astrophysics research.

“If you want to run digital biology, no problem. If you want to do seismic processing, no problem. You want astrophysics, no problem,” Huang said.

He added that years of collaboration between Microsoft and Nvidia had resulted in a platform capable of running virtually all existing software while also supporting advanced AI agents and next-generation artificial intelligence applications.